Anglers at Lake Benalla now have the ability to safely discard fishing tackle with the installation of four new bins around the waterway.
Benalla Council partnered with the Victorian Fishing Authority and Zoos Victoria to introduce the bins under the Seal the Loop program.
Bins will be regularly monitored in a bid to reduce fishing litter.
Mayor Bernie Hearn said they would protect wildlife that call the lake home.
"These bins will help ensure the animals that use our waterways avoid getting tangled up in discarded fishing line," she said.
"Most recreational anglers do the right thing and take their waste home or place it in bins, but this project makes it even easier for them to do the right thing."
There are more than 300 recycled plastic bins at fishing locations across Victoria that have collected more than 70 kilometres of fishing line, and tens of thousands of hooks, sinkers and bait bags.
Anyone who comes across injured wildlife can contact WIRES on 1300 094 737.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
