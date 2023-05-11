A BOARD game and airline blanket are among goods recently donated to those who are restoring Albury's Uiver replica plane.
The items come from the Netherlands and the US.
They have links to the 1934 London to Melbourne air race, which featured the Dutch plane the Uiver, and its DC-2 replica which once flew for the Miami-based Eastern Air Lines.
The game was among a large box of Uiver memorabilia sent by a Dutch man involved in making a film about the plane which made an emergency landing in Albury.
Other artefacts included a copy of a book written by Uiver pilot Dirk Parmentier, a jigsaw puzzle, magazines, photographs, cloth badge, chocolate, a pennant and pins and medals.
The Eastern Air Lines objects included a hat badge, belt buckle and a folder of articles in addition to the blanket.
Albury and District Historical Society member Claire Doolan was able to personally collect the goods last month from Miami historian and high school teacher Alan Crockwell.
She had been already headed to the Florida city to visit her student granddaughter when the meeting was arranged by Cesar A Becarra who has studied the links between Albury and Miami pioneer Mary Brickell.
Mrs Doolan said it was exciting to know she some pieces in her hand luggage linked to the DC-2 as she flew home.
Mr Crockwell said the objects came from a pilot's estate near Miami's airport.
"I am now at the age, 76, where I look to find suitable homes for important items - Albury was a perfect fit," he said.
The badge and buckle are believed to be pre-World War II, while the logo imprinted blanket was used until the 1950s.
Albury's DC-2 flew between New York and Miami from 1935 to 1941 and was known as the Florida Flyer.
Uiver memorial restoration project manager Russ Jacob was thrilled to receive the donations which he hopes will one day be exhibited alongside the Uiver replica which is in the process of refurbishment.
In the meantime he is speaking to Albury Library-Museum staff about having them stored in conditions which ensure remain in a good state before public display.
