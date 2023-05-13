Plibersek and Watt: A tale of two ministers

In truth our poultry is gravely at ongoing risk from disastrous disease on the wing. The first in the firing line is free range and backyard poultry. Recently in North America, free range operators were ordered to lock up all their stock due to the threat of spreading avian infections. What this does to the status of say free range egg producers is problematic. Broadly, unlikely, the same situation could occur in Australia so it would be prudent to have protocols in place now.

