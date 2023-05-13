The Border Mail
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Plibersek and Watt: A tale of two ministers

By David Everist
May 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has performed strongly. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has performed strongly. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

If the rural sector was to mark a performance card for the present federal government, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt would fare highly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.