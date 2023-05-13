Plibersek and Watt: A tale of two ministers

If the rural sector was to mark a performance card for the present federal government, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt would fare highly.
Bounced on him not long after he sat behind his new desk was the calamity of a Foot and Mouth outbreak in Indonesia, and more specifically in the province of Bali. Watt acted swiftly in strengthening our border biosecurity controls, and it was fully funded. Of course there was the usual bleating and sniping, but he performed well under extreme pressure.
Now on his table is the live sheep export issue and future biosecurity imposts. Since the Bali issue, he has made a great effort to meet face to face with stakeholders and has listened and taken on broad concerns. In a first for a federal agriculture minister, he had a sit down meeting at the Victorian Farmers Federation's Melbourne headquarters.
In direct contrast is the performance of Water and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek. She has chased possums up trees and worms underground talking about species at risk and, along the way dished out dubious, placating funds.
On water, the performance has been worse than D grade. She has consulted and feigned to listen, then she has blithely travelled down her intended path that has riled stakeholders.
Her doozy has been asking for the expression of interest from water holders to sell future water to meet her pipe dream of more environmental water. This probably has been drowned out by the water tumbling out of the mouth of the Murray into the Southern Ocean, or the sound of earthmoving equipment repairing levee banks and roads.
It is obvious the she is running a show that has no funds to acquire water, and that is right after her appointment telling assemble water brokers that she has $2.1 billion to spend.
The Invasive Species Council is very adept at twanging heart strings in its quest to acquire donations to fill its coffers to fuel efforts to keep our fauna and flora safe. What is not made clear is how these funds would be spent and does lobbying and advertising impact on government decisions, The council has been vociferous in its support of removing feral horses from our high country. To some to be applauded, but to others distressing and cruel.
However, does any intervention influence government bureaucracies tasked with the challenge of managing public interest and long-term conservation? Now the council has reached out for donations to protect our native birds from deadly strains of bird flu that's killing millions of birds and thousands of mammals overseas. It contends that there's currently a plan to protect poultry but our native birds are unprotected.
Fair point, but how do you stop migratory birds that make annual pilgrimages and probably have done for millions of years?
In truth our poultry is gravely at ongoing risk from disastrous disease on the wing. The first in the firing line is free range and backyard poultry. Recently in North America, free range operators were ordered to lock up all their stock due to the threat of spreading avian infections. What this does to the status of say free range egg producers is problematic. Broadly, unlikely, the same situation could occur in Australia so it would be prudent to have protocols in place now.
One could argue that our native and migratory bird populations have been fashioned by cataclysmic events and disease epidemics over millions of years. Knee jerk reactions from the Invasive Species Council will not halt the march of time.
Everyday life, business and agriculture has been and will further be impacted by the advance of technology. Our lives have been changed dramatically with mobile phones and the internet. The services they offer have grown by the day, and they will surely grow to a level that is difficult to contemplate. Using a mobile device scan to make a payment is mind boggling.
Animal breeding took a quantum lift with the emergence of artificial breeding and embryo transfers. The layout of irrigation country was taken to a new level with adaption of laser technology. Then we had the adaption of GPS technology that will in the near future ensure the widespread growth of tractors and farm machinery without machine operators. This is due to the satellites that circle the earth at the limits of our imagination.
To this, add drone technology that even in its infancy is turning many farming practices and service on their heads. On the horizon is virtual fencing that should change livestock control and movement to unknown boundaries.
Refreshingly, they see things differently in Tasmania. Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer was commenting on the 1200 submissions received as part of the public consultation plan into the burgeoning off-shore salmon industry.
"A great number of them weren't even Tasmanian, they were from Australia, and indeed, from right around the world," she said.
Maybe if the minister has her way, we may need a passport to travel to Tassie to watch the footy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.