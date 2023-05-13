Mornings to remain chilly across Border and North East

Melbourne recorded its coldest first weekend of May since 1960, with daily maximum temperature readings of 13.6 and 13.4 on May 6-7. May 7-8, 1960 saw maximum temperature readings of 13.8 and 12.9, while May 8-9, 1926 saw maximum temperature readings of 12.4 and 13.0. Both Mays of 1926 and 1960 were much colder than normally not only in Victoria and NSW, but also well into inland Queensland, where Roma recorded the two of the coldest Mays on record in 1926 and 1960.

