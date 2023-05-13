Mornings to remain chilly across Border and North East

Long-term weather patterns indicate that the cold conditions of the first week of this month looks set to continue in our regions, with some heavier frosts than those recorded a week ago.
Over in the west, Perth has recorded one of its coldest Aprils in 146 years of records. The mean maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees was nearly three degrees below normal and the coldest since 1980. The mean minimum temperature of 12.1 degrees was the coldest since 11.7 in April of 1960. On April 29, the lowest temperature of 5.1 was the coldest since 4.8 on April 27, 1960.
The very cold April weather in Perth has reached eastern Australia during the first week of May.
Melbourne recorded its coldest first weekend of May since 1960, with daily maximum temperature readings of 13.6 and 13.4 on May 6-7. May 7-8, 1960 saw maximum temperature readings of 13.8 and 12.9, while May 8-9, 1926 saw maximum temperature readings of 12.4 and 13.0. Both Mays of 1926 and 1960 were much colder than normally not only in Victoria and NSW, but also well into inland Queensland, where Roma recorded the two of the coldest Mays on record in 1926 and 1960.
As most places faced the coldest May for 63 years, there was brief relief near the end of May 1960 with maximum temperatures reaching 22 degrees in Deniliquin, 24 degrees at Coonabarabran, 26 degrees at Moree and 27 degrees at Roma. The winter of 1960 was colder than normal and this continued into the spring.
The winter of 1926 was cooler at first but warmed up late July of 1926, with places in Victoria and southern NSW topping 20 degrees. The spring of 1926 was notably warmer and drier than usual in our regions.
Sydney's early May temperature in Sydney of 7.1 degrees was also a record low, surpassing the 7.5 degrees in May of 1949. The winter of 1949 was very cold and notably wet over most of Victoria up to the end of July, but then notably drier and milder than usual in August, then it became warmer and drier in September 1949. It appears November will be a very wet month, with high frequency of thunderstorms over NSW and Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.