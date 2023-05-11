Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson has queried why star Pigeon Mark Whiley was overlooked for selection in the O&M interleague squad.
Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams alongside Cam Wilson, Harry Wheeler and Ryan Bruce were the four players named in the squad for the second placed Pigeons.
Johnson alongside several Pigeon officials were dumbfounded to learn that Whiley hadn't been named considering his scintillating form so far this season.
The former AFL player has been back to his brilliant best after stepping down as coach to make way for the appointment of Johnson over the summer.
Whiley features in the top-ten in the competition for most of the leading statistics including disposals, score involvements and contested possessions.
Johnson was of the opinion that Whiley should be a 'walk up start' in the side.
"I was surprised that he wasn't asked the question by the league whether he would be interested in playing or not because I thought he would be a walk up start," Johnson said.
"Mark has been one of our best performing players in just about every match we have played this season.
"It was a huge surprise to learn that he didn't get a phone call.
"From all the reports I'm hearing Angus Baker and Whiley are the two in-form midfielders in the competition and both won't be playing after Baker injured his hand on the weekend.
"Even last weekend Mark had 36 disposals and 13 clearances.
"I've got no doubt if he isn't leading our best and fairest after the first five rounds that he would certainly be on the podium."
Johnson was glowing in his admiration for Whiley who went within a kick last season of leading the Pigeons to their first flag since 2013.
"From the moment I walked in the door, Mark has been amazing in the support he has given me," he said.
"Mark has been able to concentrate solely on his footy this year without the burden of coaching and has been able to prepare himself really well and the results speak for themselves.
"He is back playing his best footy and it would have been nice for him to be acknowledged for his form by being selected in the squad.
"I'm not sure of the reasons why he wasn't considered."
Johnson revealed he had spoken to O&M coach Damian Sexton about the availability of his players before the release of the initial squad.
"I spoke with Damian and we discussed a few players who would be certainties to be included," Johnson said.
"I also said there would be some older players that you should consider and that Damian was best to call them.
"Mark was one of those players and Damian said 'I will give Mark a call.'
"To my knowledge Mark wasn't contacted and given the opportunity to represent the O&M which he should be with the form he is in."
"From a coaching perspective, I'm a huge fan of interleague and the league has got my full support to put the best side possible on the park."
