P-plater wipes out caravan after burnout at busy Albury intersection

A probationary driver has smashed into a caravan in central Albury in a costly crash.
Emergency services were called to Hume Street, outside the McDonald's, about 1pm on Thursday.
Video footage from a nearby business shows a red Holden Commodore skidding its tyres on Townsend Street.
The vehicle turned right into Hume Street before striking the caravan.
The impact forced the caravan and vehicle off the road, and damaged the car.
The Holden also sustained front end damage.
Police, firefighters and paramedics have attended the scene.
The incident has caused eastbound delays on Hume Street, with the road blocked off.
A couple in the South Australian registered car had been heading to Queensland at the time of the crash.
The victims' car and caravan are unable to be used.
The Holden had to be towed from the scene.
