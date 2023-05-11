Victim of Yarrawonga chef's sex abuse says she will never be the same

A child sex offender has been taken into custody, with the victim telling the Wangaratta County Court the man had destroyed her life.
Yarrawonga man Dylan Egan was 32 when he abused the girl, who was 13 and 14 at the time of the offences.
They first met in mid-2021 and became family friends.
The chef and food truck operator and the victim's mother regularly exchanged messages between June and October 2021.
He told the woman he loved her family.
Egan began spending more time with the victim in late 2021 and cuddled her in bed on January 2 last year.
An alarm was set to ensure she got out of bed before his housemate found them together.
Egan kissed the victim on January 29 last year and told her he "shouldn't be doing it" and felt guilty, but continued to do so.
A relationship developed and led to Egan digitally penetrating the victim, performing oral sex and having her perform oral sex on him on February 12 last year.
They showered together the following morning.
He kissed her on February 16 with the offending discovered on the victim's laptop the same day.
They had exchanged a large number of messages.
"I don't know what came over me, I'm so sorry," he told her mother in text messages after the discovery.
"I'll stay away from her and your family I'm so sorry".
The matter was reported to Wangaratta police the next day and Egan's home was searched, with items seized.
He was charged and has admitted to three counts of sexual penetration of a child.
The victim told the County Court through an impact statement her life had been destroyed.
"Since then I haven't been the same person," she said.
"I have changed so much in the past year, I don't even recognise myself.
"I cry a lot.
"I'm withdrawn.
"He changed me in ways that I will never be the same."
She said she would never forgive him and was afraid of running into him again.
Egan's lawyer said he would never have offended against the girl if he knew the damage he was causing.
Egan's boss at the Wangaratta Railway Hotel, Greg Brown, a former policeman, vouched in court for his employee of nine months.
Judge Elizabeth Gaynor on Thursday ordered Egan be taken into custody ahead of being sentenced.
A supporter could be seen blowing him a kiss as he was led away.
The matter will return to court for a sentence to be delivered on May 26.
