Victim of Yarrawonga chef's sex abuse says she will never be the same

By Wangaratta Court
Updated May 12 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
Dylan Egan has been told by the victim he ruined her life.
A child sex offender has been taken into custody, with the victim telling the Wangaratta County Court the man had destroyed her life.

