JINDERA playmaker Kris Holman will miss this week's big game against ladder leader Osborne after being concussed in the Bulldogs' loss to Howlong last week.
Holman copped some friendly-fire in a contest but early signs are the creative half-back will be a good chance to return next week against Culcairn.
"He's feeling fine. He was running around on Tuesday night and he doesn't have any headaches or anything like that," Jindera coach Andrew Wilson said.
"I haven't seen a doctor's report yet but at this stage we're hoping it will just be the 12 days (protocol)."
Holman was named his side's best when Jindera knocked off the improved Billabong Crows the week prior, and will be missed as Jindera tries to keep its undefeated home-ground run going this year.
"He'll be a big loss," Wilson said.
"He controls things of halfback and everyone knows how good his foot skills are, and his decision making."
