The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jindera backman Kris Holman likely to miss just one game after being concussed

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Holman, in Lavington colours in 2019, will miss at least one week.
Kris Holman, in Lavington colours in 2019, will miss at least one week.

JINDERA playmaker Kris Holman will miss this week's big game against ladder leader Osborne after being concussed in the Bulldogs' loss to Howlong last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.