A North East woman has had a legal win against Covid related charges on a legal technicality.
The charges were yesterday dismissed in Wangaratta court after issues were identified with the wording of two charges, and issues with amendments to legislation were identified with other charges.
It had been alleged Reid kept her travel company open to the public, despite not being an essential business, and did not display QR codes.
Police submitted only the technical wording of two charges was in issue, but magistrate Ian Watkins said the charges were defective.
Reid represented herself during the proceedings and had been warned against laughing and talking.
Mr Watkins told her she was free to go.
"No means no," she said when the charges were struck out.
