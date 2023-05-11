A group of Border residents are facing serious charges including armed robbery and firearms possession.
Officers are investigating the theft of cars and property in the Albury-Wodonga area earlier this month.
Six people were arrested on Wednesday, including two men at a home on Dempsey Place in South Albury.
Investigators arrested Kenny Douglas, 20, and Wendall Glen Williams, 23, on warrants, about 2.30pm.
Police then attended the Kinross Woolshed Hotel where they arrested two women, Samantha Keenes, 30, and Monica Clarke, 60, in a vehicle in the car park.
A search of the vehicle located a pistol, a magazine and ice.
Officers went into the pub and arrested a 41-year-old man, and alleged armed robber Michael Andrew Kennedy, 38.
Police said Kennedy and the 41-year-old man both had drugs on them.
Kennedy was charged with new offences of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, car theft, dangerous driving, unlicensed driving and running a red light.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was already wanted for multiple counts of car theft, deception offences, stalking, having stolen goods, having housebreaking equipment, and a string of other charges.
His matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Thursday and he did not apply for bail, and will return on May 23.
Keenes was charged with possessing a pistol and other gun matters and was refused bail.
She will return to court on Friday.
Douglas was charged with driving offences and receiving stolen property and was also refused bail, and will return on Monday.
Clarke, who faces a drug possession charge, was bailed to a Wodonga home and will face court on Wednesday, while Williams was refused release on domestic violence matters.
The final man was charged with drug possession and hindering or resisting police, and will face court May 24.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.