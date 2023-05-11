A years-long wait for the findings of a corruption inquiry into disgraced former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire is almost over.
The NSW corruption watchdog's delayed report into the conduct of Mr Maguire, during which it was revealed he had a secret relationship with now former premier Gladys Berejiklian, is expected to land within weeks.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption launched inquiries into Wagga's former Liberal MP, with hearings held in 2020 and 2021, and by the end of inquiries an investigation into the conduct of Ms Berejiklian was also under way.
IN OTHER NEWS
The ICAC said the final report was due by the end of next month, after revealing in January that it would not be released before the March election. The findings of the four-year investigation have been delayed several times prior.
"The commission remains conscious of its obligation to furnish the report as soon as possible after it has concluded its involvement in the matter, and continues to anticipate the report will be ready to be furnished during this quarter," a spokesperson told AAP.
The corruption watchdog said the report concerned complex matters of law and fact, two public inquiries that proceeded over 30 days, more than 2800 pages of transcript, 516 exhibits comprising about 10,600 pages, and 957 pages of submissions.
The report, dubbed Operation Keppel, is set to be published nearly 18 months after Ms Berejiklian resigned as premier in October 2021, and more than two and a half years after she first gave evidence about her secret romance with Mr Maguire.
The investigation of the former premier hinges on whether concealing the relationship breached the public trust, whether she improperly handled projects pursued by Mr Maguire, and if she engaged in conduct "liable to allow or encourage corruption" by him.
Ms Berejiklian has denied any wrongdoing, and cited concerns about likely lengthy delays as a reason for her resignation.
- Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.