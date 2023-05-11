It seems strange that Billabong Crows feature in the match of the round but their early season form has been impossible to ignore. The Crows pushed Jindera to the limit a fortnight ago before raising plenty of eyebrows last weekend when forcing a draw against the reigning premier in Holbrook. The Spiders face a danger match at Urana but the class of Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson should see the visitors prevail in a tight contest.