Q: You went within a whisker last weekend of causing a massive upset against Holbrook after notching a thrilling draw against the reigning premier?
A: There were some positive signs the previous week against Jindera and then we produced some good patches against the Brookers. The challenge now is to produce something similar against Howlong this week.
Q: No doubt you would have taken a lot of confidence out of the past fortnight?
A: Internally we don't think our form is a flash in the pan and hopefully it silences a few of the critics. We are happy how we are tracking with a relatively fresh group of new players.
Q: Where do you feel the most improvement has come from?
A: I think we boast superior depth this season to previous years which obviously makes a massive difference. That has been our Achilles heel in recent seasons, once injuries hit we didn't have the depth to cover them.
Q: The club has flown under the radar and been able to land its fair share of recruits from Canberra and Melbourne?
A: We have six players that travel from Canberra as well as a couple from Melbourne. But getting a few locals back has also made a massive difference.
Q: What local recruits have stood out so far in the early rounds?
A: George Sandral has impressed since returning from Corowa-Rutherglen while Connor Hargreaves and Jack Connell have also proven to be handy recruits for us.
ROUND FIVE
Saturday, May 13
Bill. Crows v Howlong
Jindera v Osborne
Lockhart v Culcairn
Henty v RWW Giants
Brock-Burrum v Holbrook
Magpies v CDHBU
It seems strange that Billabong Crows feature in the match of the round but their early season form has been impossible to ignore. The Crows pushed Jindera to the limit a fortnight ago before raising plenty of eyebrows last weekend when forcing a draw against the reigning premier in Holbrook. The Spiders face a danger match at Urana but the class of Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson should see the visitors prevail in a tight contest.
Verdict: Howlong by 11 points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.