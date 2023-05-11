The Border Mail
Five questions with John Simpson, Hume league fixture and verdict

By Brent Godde
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:17am
Billabong Crows coach John Simpson.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH JOHN SIMPSON

Q: You went within a whisker last weekend of causing a massive upset against Holbrook after notching a thrilling draw against the reigning premier?

