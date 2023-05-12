Caroline McCowan's Mother's Day gift arrived eight days early this year.
McCowan, who played more than 200 games for Albury across three decades, watched daughters Aleira and Kijana take the court together in A-grade for the first time last weekend.
On what was 15-year-old Aleira's debut at the top level, the sports-mad sisters gave their Mum a moment like she'd never experienced before.
Sporting successes are nothing new to the family, with basketball and athletics running strongly in the genes as well as netball, but Caroline had to wipe away a tear as she reflected on how the two girls are now walking in her footsteps at the Sportsground.
"I'm used to watching them and they often play together, but to play for a club I've been a part of for so many years, I was really proud," Caroline said.
"It actually makes me emotional talking about it.
"It was a really great day and for them being such young kids, 15 and 14 years old, that's a pretty big deal to be playing A-grade Ovens and Murray so to be able to hold their own on the day was an absolute credit to both of the girls.
"It's been a really interesting time for our family.
"Netball started out being more of a fun outlet sport because they were so heavily involved in athletics and basketball.
"Kijana's been a national champion in athletics and they've played in state basketball teams together and Kijana's made NSW state netball teams but this was one of my prouder moments because of the fact they're playing for a club that's really close to my heart.
"They've been at that club since they were days old and they've been involved in some of the premierships I've won with Albury Tigers, so to see them go from being that little at the court to now playing, it's huge."
Aleira's excitement at making her A-grade debut was enormous.
"It was really special to play with Kijana," she said.
"We're really close in age and it was a really proud moment to be the older sister on court, playing together in the highest grade you can.
"I found out on Tuesday that I was playing, Skye (Hillier, coach) sent me a message and asked if I could play A-grade.
"I was pretty stoked with myself, I called Mum and I was like 'I get to play A-grade on the weekend!'
"The other players were so caring, they mentored me on and off the court and really made me feel like part of the team."
Aleira is a midcourter who plays in centre or wing-defence, while Kijana has the role of goal-defence.
"Netball is just a fun outlet from everything else," Kijana said.
"It feels different to the other sports, knowing my team-mates are all around me.
"Saturday was different to all other games I've played in A-grade because Aleira was there with me.
"As for Mum, she's incredible.
"She drives us everywhere, she never puts any pressure on us and always makes us feel like we did our best."
The sudden death of husband Allen in 2012 only served to strengthen Caroline's bond with Aleira, Kijana and their older sister Jade as they faced a future without their Dad.
"Mum's been my biggest supporter from day one," Aleira smiled.
"She's always there for me, whenever I need to talk to her about something to do with sport, and she's never forced me into anything I don't want to do.
"Because I'm in a different age group for basketball this year and Mum's managing Kijana's team, there's times when we're in completely different parts of the state but she always calls me after every game to ask me how I think I played.
"We feel pretty honoured to get these kind of opportunities.
"Mum's a legend around the Tigers netball courts so it makes me feel happy that I can provide special moments for her."
A legend of the Albury-Wodonga Bandits, there's no doubt Allen has passed on his sporting traits.
"I actually see a lot of Allen in the girls," Caroline said.
"Kijana's got a very similar run to Allen and Aleira has his determination.
"They've both got pretty huge vertical leaps so I guess that's what I see when they're playing.
"Allen was very athletic as well so I do see quite a bit of him in there.
"Sometimes I notice a bit more of myself in Aleira when she's playing netball, the gritting of the teeth, she's got a little bit of a style like me as well, but definitely the athleticism of both girls, I see Allen in that."
It's been a thoroughly entertaining ride watching the girls progress in their various sporting endeavours - even if that ride has already clocked up several thousand kilometres.
"Some people think we're crazy with the amount of sport we play and the travelling we do," Caroline said.
"The girls play at a high level in multiple sports, so everything we do is Sydney way or even further north, Newcastle and Maitland.
"We just got back from Sydney last night, the girls were there for state trials for netball and the week before, we'd been there for basketball.
"Kijana's off to Terrigal this weekend for state camp for basketball so we do a lot of driving.
"But not only is the sporting side amazing, to see what they're achieving, but for me as a Mum, it's the quality time we get in the car.
"Even though people think we're crazy, that we travel eight hours for a training or whatever it is, it's not very often as the Mum of teenagers you get an opportunity to have all that time with each other.
"I feel very privileged and blessed by the fact I get those opportunities to spend a lot of time with my girls and be involved in what they do, whether it's as a manager or a parent.
"The best time I have is those long car trips.
"Sport is something I've never pushed on them but it was inevitable that if they were going to be in a basketball stadium and a netball court since they were little, they'd probably become interested in the sport.
"It wasn't like they had to follow in Mum and Dad's footsteps but I'm pretty happy they like the sports I really liked as well!"
