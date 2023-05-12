PUTTING the finishing touches on her grandfather's charcoal portrait recently, Michele Monte discovered a deep sense of connection through the daily practice.
"When you're working on such a large scale it makes you ponder things about your family," she said.
"I knew my grandfather worked on the Hume Weir but I always thought he looked like somebody who may have been out of Underbelly! I discovered his job was to drive the paymaster around the site, so I guess he was like security back then.
"Because you're staring at the work in the studio, you do think and wonder about their lives and how things were for them."
Reflecting on family ties was among myriad benefits Ms Monte experienced since returning to study this year for the first time in 40 years.
Albury-born-and-bred, Ms Monte started a Diploma of Visual Arts through TAFE NSW Albury campus after she originally studied fashion design at RMIT University in Melbourne in the early 1980s.
She had a life-long interest in fine arts but settled on fashion as a career.
"Back then there was more chance of employment because the clothing industry was thriving in the 1980s," Ms Monte said.
"I became a fashion designer and worked in big volumes for David Jones, Myer and Target; it was an interesting job for 40 years but my creativity was limited."
Ms Monte said the pandemic lockdowns helped clarify her desire to return to regional Australia to retrain.
"Being an older student I had some reservations at first," she said.
"But it's been absolutely brilliant; I'm surrounded by funny, intelligent and encouraging people.
"If other people are having reservations, I really can't recommend TAFE enough."
TAFE NSW head teacher of Art and Digital Media South Mary-Jane Griggs said government and private sector support was driving growth in the Border arts scene.
"Albury's creative sector has blossomed with businesses springing up and new career paths developing in the arts, from art education and administration to curating galleries or starting your own art business," she said.
"With nationally renowned galleries such as MAMA attracting visitors from around Australia and overseas, Albury is becoming a destination for creatives which is why it's great to help people like Michele to achieve their dreams."
