Wodonga Raiders will rest boom recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen to help his recovery from injury in the Ovens and Murray Football League
The league's biggest off-season playing recruit will miss the home clash against Wangaratta on Saturday, May 13.
"With the bye next week, we wanted to get him set for that run after the bye, we really need to get him up and firing, he's only played one full game and was outstanding," coach Marc Almond suggested.
We really need to get him up and firing, he's only played one full game and was outstanding.- Marc Almond
The former Adelaide and Brisbane midfielder starred on debut against top three contenders Wangaratta Rovers, with the massive underdogs falling by only seven points.
Since then he's carried a knee and hamstring complaint and it's therefore not surprising the youthful Raiders have struggled without their powerhouse at his best.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're looking for consistency, we play OK at times and even last week (against North Albury) our first half was really good, but when the going got tough, we're dropping away and going into our shells, we just need to keep going for it," Almond explained.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.