OUR SAY: Price pain real, but Border eateries need our help to keep it all afloat

A common, reliable gauge as to whether the average hip-pocket nerve is getting shaky is having a meal out.
It's a simple pleasure, and not one that should require breaking the weekly budget if it's a counter meal at the pub.
But when enough pressure is applied, it can still be the first little pleasure that has to be foregone.
Throw in an adult or two and a small smattering of kids and, in the end, it's not so cheap.
Everything is going up rapidly in price and those pre-inflation days where workers might secure a two or three per cent annual wage rise have gone.
When the Reserve Bank of Australia believes the only way to keep inflationary pressures down is by lifting the base interest rate there's not much hope for Joe and Josephine Average.
The Reserve Bank seems addicted to interest rate rises as the only way to keep inflation at bay, but it appears to do nothing more than make life harder for those who carry the least sway in tackling inflation.
But this is a cost we have no choice but to suck up and try to absorb.
Many won't be, so the never-ending rise in utility prices, in fresh fruit, vegetables and meat continues and the mortgage repayments become impossible.
It's why a dozen or so grilled loin lamb chops - not cutlets, they're too pricey - at home with mash and steamed veges carries sway over a round of chicken parmigianas and chips at the pub.
Albury-Wodonga though now has a wide array of eateries catering to all kinds of whims and pleasures, with all of them competing for people's hard-earned.
In a thriving community such as ours, the competition has been brisk but the market has been strong enough to give all a chance to establish and grow their businesses.
The pandemic and in very recent times the cost-of-living crisis though have made their mark, with some struggling, others thriving and our traditional weekend going-out-for-dinner culture upended.
We're certainly not living in dire times, for our restaurateurs and others in the culinary scene have recognised times have changed and are making educated decisions on how to adjust what they do in order to get through.
