WODONGA ratepayers will not learn until Monday May 15, 2023 how big the city's rates rise will be for the coming financial year, but Indigo and Greater Hume councils have flagged their figures.
The councils will decide their 2023-24 draft budgets at meetings next week.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said tweaking was continuing to occur on the financial plan, but he could not say if it would recommend a 3.5 per cent rate increase in line with Victoria's cap.
It is understood there are varying opinions on whether to embrace the full rise.
Indigo Council's agenda for its Tuesday May 16 meeting flags a 3.5 per cent jump with a $20 million capital works program.
That includes $11 million for new projects that covers the grant-funded Rutherglen walk-cycle trial ($4.6 million), rural road upgrades ($1.8 million), a new Indigo Creek Road bridge ($1.4 million) and drainage ($700,000).
Greater Hume Council will meet on Wednesday May 17 to vote on a draft budget that includes a 4.7 per cent rate increase in line with its rate peg set by IPART.
The financial blueprint includes $22 million for capital works including $16.3 millions for roads, bridges and footpaths and $1.2 million for water and sewerage works.
Meanwhile, Moira Council will hold feedback sessions for its draft budget at Cobram's civic centre and Yarrawonga's town hall next Thursday May 18.
The council is proposing a 3.5 per cent rate increase and its major projects include a new library and stadium for Yarrawonga and a drainage upgrade at Bundalong.
