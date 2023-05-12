The Border Mail
Wodonga rates wait as Indigo, Greater Hume specify draft budgets

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
Ron Mildren will vote on his first draft budget as Wodonga mayor on Monday night.
WODONGA ratepayers will not learn until Monday May 15, 2023 how big the city's rates rise will be for the coming financial year, but Indigo and Greater Hume councils have flagged their figures.

