Bill shock avoided by financial forethought of one Border council

ASTUTE financial planning means Greater Hume Council is not having to find hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra money to fund a higher emergency services levy in 2023-24.
The fresh NSW government has cut its subsidy to assist councils with the levy which means Albury Council will now need to find a further $342,000 and Federation Council another $173,670 to meet their new tallies for the impost.
By contrast Greater Hume is facing an increase of only $10,000.
Its general manager Evelyn Arnold said that was a reflection of having set up a reserve fund to smooth out potential fluctuations given the subsidy may have been pulled.
"I'm fortunate in inheriting that and it's a result of good management from my predecessors, but the process needs to be reviewed," Ms Arnold said.
She said she supported a call by Albury Council for the state government to examine a fairer method to apply the levy in consultation with local governments to avoid "bill shock".
Federation's extra amount, equates to nearly half the $401,844 in rates income it will receive in 2023-24 if it is not granted a special rates variation and can only apply its rate peg of 4.3 per cent.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke said the government move was very frustrating, adding "it's not about the service our firefighters bring, it's about cost shifting" from state to local government.
Berrigan Council is facing a levy lift of $106,071 and is budgeting for a rates return the coming financial year of $211,115 meaning just over 50 per cent of that tally will be wiped out on the extra emergency services cost.
Its mayor Matt Hannan said the jump had been "lobbed on councils at the 23rd hour" and made it hard with many draft budgets already approved.
He expects strong feedback for NSW Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig when he faces a country mayors conference in Sydney this month.
