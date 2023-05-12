The Border Mail
Lavington Square shopping centre to transform for Mother's Day

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 12 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
Centre mangement Richard Fox has lost access to Lavington Square as Self-Made Marketplace owner Bec Carey lets stall holders in. Pictures by Mark Jesser
A haven for creators and artists will take over Lavington Square shopping centre, Saturday May 12, in what has been touted as a first-time pop-up marketplace.

