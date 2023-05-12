A haven for creators and artists will take over Lavington Square shopping centre, Saturday May 12, in what has been touted as a first-time pop-up marketplace.
The Self-Made Marketplace will feature the wares of dozens of people specialising in hand-made products.
The stalls will be scattered throughout the centre, with the traders hoping to provide all manner of gifts for Mother's Day.
Marketplace owner Bec Hay said, with a smile, that management had been "kicked out".
Mrs Hay said the idea of holding some kind of market was floated with centre management and from that the "take over" idea was born.
"After getting the thought we thought 'yep, let's do it' and went big," she said.
"We've got approx 25 local hand-made businesses setting up throughout Lavington Square.
It's going to be a lot of fun.
"And we will have face painting, balloon twisting, giveaways and Princess Elsa (from the Disney animated film Frozen) appearances throughout the day until 3pm."
Meanwhile, The Real Florist in Albury will be hosting in their workshop their own pop-up event for Mother's Day called Maeka.
Coordinator Hannah Little said the event was about providing mothers with "more than a bunch of flowers".
Ms Little said the amount of creative people in the Border region was "amazing".
"You don't realise just how many creative people there are in the community until they come out of the woodwork," she said.
"They're all so different and varied in their talents as well".
She said the event would feature the work of 18 creators and makers, who had travelled from as far as Mount Beauty to showcase their handmade goods.
