North Albury's Jackson Weidemann has opened up about getting dropped by Port Melbourne.
The 23-year-old is in his second season with the VFL outfit after winning the Hoppers' best and fairest in 2021 in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"With our system, I got caught out of position at times, probably at that level I wasn't then efficient by foot," he revealed.
"My one-on-one in defence and my contest work was good, they just wanted a bit more on offence.
"They've been really good to me and I was lucky to play all 18 games last year.
"I shouldn't really have been playing in the first three games as I didn't have a pre-season, I had glandular fever before Christmas, it hit me for six, I lost about 5kgs.
"I was bedridden for two weeks and it was another couple of weeks on light duties getting back into work."
Weidemann played deep in defence, on the third tall forward, at state level.
He moved into the ruck last week, with that versatility to be utilised against Lavington on Saturday, May 13.
