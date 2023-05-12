A man waiting for the doors to open was approached by a fellow Albury library user, accused of being a paedophile and punched to the mouth.
Kiefer Thorpe then kicked the man to his lower left leg, knocking him to the ground where he landed on his right shoulder.
Albury Local Court was told the 74-year-old victim tried to flee, crossing the road at the Kiewa and Swift streets intersection, only to be followed by his much-younger assailant.
He yelled out to nearby witnesses to call the police, but soon was cornered by Thorpe, 33, in the entrance alcove outside the Australian Defence Force recruitment centre.
Already suffering from bruising and swelling caused by his fall, the victim again fell forward and suffered more pain in his injured shoulder.
The pair exchanged words, then police arrived - but it didn't stop the attack from Thorpe, who kicked his victim to the body.
Thorpe was in custody, bail refused, and did not appear for the brief mention of his matter before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard.
He pleaded guilty through defence lawyer Hannah Straughan to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimidation.
The Albury man, who the court was told did not have a permanent address, will be sentenced on June 5 to allow for the preparation of a Justice Health NSW report related to his mental health.
The court was told that Thorpe, who is on a community corrections order for other matters, and the victim were both members of the Albury library.
The victim attended the Albury LibraryMuseum almost daily and frequently saw Thorpe.
He went to the library on March 25 and was sitting on the ground outside when Thorpe approached him about 10am.
Thorpe raised his fists and said: "You touched my daughter, you're a paedophile."
The victim replied: "I'm trying to get to the library, mate, I don't know what you are talking about."
Thorpe then committed the assault.
