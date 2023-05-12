Murray United is expanding and plans to field female-only teams in the near future.
There are girls already playing for Murray in the NPL boys competition but club bosses are putting a firm emphasis on creating a broader pathway for the region's top female talent.
Training sessions are already attracting up to 40 players and United's female football director Darin Fitzsimmons believes the move is long overdue.
"We're looking to build a pathway for the female players in this area," he said.
"We have an NPL club here on the Border but unfortunately they haven't had a female-specific program in place.
"We're giving girls the opportunity to train with (technical director) Brian Vanega, who's an A Licence coach, and the long-term vision is to create that pathway through our local NPL club for female players in this area.
"There's an untapped talent pool of junior girls locally.
"Once the AWFA rep program finishes, girls are seeing that representative football finishes for them, which is a bit sad.
"Once you hit 17, you're done to a certain degree, and you've got to go elsewhere.
"The likes of Summer Caponecchia (Star Player in AWFA last season) had to go to a metro area to further her football so we need to come up with a solution.
"The talent is there and the girls who are currently at Murray United training sessions are some of the best young female players in this area."
Murray is also looking to extend its female program to include the miniroos age groups.
"I've been involved in female football for 12 years, I'm the head coach at Wodonga Diamonds as well and this is my passion," Fitzsimmons said.
"I'm trying to get a bit of recognition for female football and not see it go backwards.
"Girls can get involved by jumping on our Facebook page, there's an expression of interest there, they can reach out to me or to Murray United directly."
Sessions take place every other Wednesday night.
Murray's under-14s, under-16s and under-18s face Werribee City at Galvin Park Reserve on Sunday while the under-15s are up against Avondale at Avondale Heights Reserve.
In Division 1 of the AWFA women's competition, leaders Albury Hotspurs take their undefeated record to Cobram, while Fitzsimmons' Diamonds are at home to Albury United chasing their first win of the season.
Wangaratta know victory over Melrose, meanwhile, would lift them above the Purple Army into second place on the ladder.
