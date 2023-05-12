The Border Mail
Murray United running trials for female-only teams

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Murray United have been seeing good numbers at their fortnightly training sessions for female players and they're keen to grow even further.
Murray United is expanding and plans to field female-only teams in the near future.

