For decades Neville Power has been the Border Mail's go-to IT man.
"Nev", as he's affectionately known by his colleagues, has helped many a hapless journalist, editor and advertising rep out of a technology crisis, averting deadline disaster (this journalist included!).
But for many years longer than his recent stint of 35 years with the masthead, Nev has lived and breathed newspaper publishing.
Over more than five decades, he's seen - and overseen - the evolution of the printing process from the "hot metal" typesetting machines of the 1970s to photo-typesetting equipment and later computerised typesetting and page composition systems.
Nev is a newspaper man through and through.
Although, he admits, if you'd assessed his prospects in the newspaper game as a lad, he might not have got a foot in the door.
"I was pretty average at English," the 68-year-old laughs.
"But I was very good at maths."
Nev credits his grounding in maths and, later, his firm grasp of IT systems, to a Yugoslav teacher he had at Frankston Tech.
"He'd done 30 years of university study and had this ability to explain things really well," he recalls.
"He was certainly better equipped than your average high school teacher."
And, indeed, it appears the Yugoslav, who brandished an "upside down pipe" in class, passed on the same gift to his student.
Now while there's many a Border Mail apprentice who'll testify to Nev's tough teaching tactics - he was known as "Sharkey" for his stealth-like shark attacks - to this day they agree his gruff exterior hides a heart of gold.
Some of those same former fresh-faced students are now among Australian Community Media's leading lights in design and printing.
But Nev didn't leave school wanting to work in newspapers.
He actually sat for the Post-Master General exam twice but didn't get through.
It was his mum who spotted an advertisement for a hand and machine compositor with The Herald and The Sun-News Pictorial (later the Herald Sun) in Melbourne.
A book-binder by trade, she liked the idea that compositors "arrived to work in suits and were well paid", Nev recalls.
They say that to know the history of newspapers is to know the history of modern man.
The internet has been the biggest challenge to newspapers ... the Border Mail is still producing good story content for people to read.- Neville Power
And so it was that up and down the four floors of The Herald building on Flinders Street, Nev would learn not only the intricacies of the printing trade but many more lessons in life during those halcyon newspaper days.
With a workforce that harboured a cast of characters from raging alcoholics to part-time bookies and everything in between, The Herald was a colourful environment to work in, Nev says.
His experiences were not confined to the underground of the press room or fourth floor where the compositors worked.
He learnt the tools of the trade, he learnt to touch type, of fonts and feeding tape into early IBM computers when things got really progressive.
He learned the ins and outs of putting together The Herald (a broadsheet back in the day), the Australian Post, Weekly Times, The Listener TV Guide and a brief stint on the VRC (Victoria Racing Club) magazine.
And he learnt a lot more about the drinking habits of his fellow workers.
Blokes in their forties and fifties who were having a schooner with a whiskey chaser at 4pm.
Who'd pop over to the pub on breaks and in the one hour for lunch or dinner "would belt them down pretty quick".
"The place was full of alcoholics," Nev says.
"They'd bring guys from night shift to day shift just to try to dry them out."
As a wide-eyed 18-year-old, Nev was to become reasonably acquainted with the inside of a number of local drinking establishments - from the Duckboard RSL to the Duke of Wellington and footballer Lou Richards' pub across the road, the Phoenix Hotel.
Known as 'Lou Richards' Pub', it was the favoured watering hole for Herald Sun journalists in the 1960s and 70s before closing in 2010.
Nev recalls that on Saturdays - before race results came rushing in - there'd be pies, cheese and bikkies and fruit cake, "which everyone scoffed down to sober up".
Shift workers hit the early wharf pubs in the morning and Nev recalls them holding the type with their hands shaking and a "fag hanging out of their mouth".
Others headed to the pub on their morning, lunch and afternoon tea breaks and when they returned "their hands were solid as a rock".
Meanwhile there were SP bookies in the publishing room where you could put a few bets on - no money changed hands until the next week "when you either got paid or paid up".
"I was an apprentice in the school of life," Nev says.
"I didn't drink during the week ... but it was certainly a different culture.
"The only women who came around were two from the sales department to bring copy or the ones who cleaned the phones."
One of Nev's lasting memories of his time at The Herald was of the boxing trophies that took pride of place in Lou's pub.
He recalls one of the huge trophies - from the 1968 contest between Lionel Rose and Japanese boxer Masahiko 'Fighting' Harada for the World Bantamweight Championship - "still had both sets of gloves hanging off it".
"I just kept thinking, 'How could this bloke leave them there?', Nev still marvels.
A connection with fellow apprentice Rob Lappin would bring Nev to the Border.
When Rob moved to the Border Morning Mail, he mentioned there was a job available in type-setting.
That was nearly 50 years ago.
From 1977, Nev spent 10 years at the newspaper run by the Mott family before he jumped ship - for four months only - to Renwick's.
"I tried something different, it wasn't good," he reflects.
Since his second, longer stint with the Border Mail, Nev moved adeptly from type-setting to technology, mastering the myriad changes to modern newspaper publishing that would lead to his appointment as IT systems manager.
On Friday, Nev shut down his computer at the Border Mail for the last time, closing an enviable chapter in the mast-head's history.
It's time for Nev and his wife Karen to enjoy retirement - to spend more time with their 11 grandchildren and embark on adventures in their caravan (they're already preparing to set off for the Big Red Bash in July).
From the ninth hole on the Jindera golf course just hours into retirement, Nev reflects that it's a tough time to be in newspapers.
"The internet has been the biggest challenge," he says.
But he believes the Border Mail is in good hands, retaining relevance to its readership through community connections and content.
"It's still producing great stories people want to read - and that's what counts!"
