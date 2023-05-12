The Border Mail
Vocal chameleon Paul Lines to perform at Two Fingers Gentlemen's Barber Shop

By Jodie Bruton
May 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Originally from Shepparton, Paul Lines has an amazing talent for taking on the voices and sounds of varied artists.
AUSTRALIA'S best vocal chameleon is performing on the Border this weekend for the last time before heading back to the US.

