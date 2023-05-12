AUSTRALIA'S best vocal chameleon is performing on the Border this weekend for the last time before heading back to the US.
Paul Lines will perform at Two Fingers Gentlemen's Barber Shop and Whiskey Bar in Albury on Sunday afternoon.
Originally from Shepparton, Lines has an amazing talent for taking on the voices and sounds of varied artists.
His repertoire includes Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham, Glen Campbell, Miss Piggy, Kermit and Marge Simpson.
His uncanny knack to recreate Robin Gibb led to his role in The Australian Bee Gees Tribute Show, in which he has been touring the world for the past eight years.
Presented by Fullhouse Entertainment, the show in Albury runs from 3pm and mums get a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival.
Tickets are $25 and capacity is strictly limited.
For bookings visit Eventbrite.
Two Fingers Gentlemen's Barber Shop and Whiskey Bar is at 464 Smollett Street.
South of the border, the Australian National Busking Championships regional heat returns to Rutherglen on Saturday for the second year.
Music starts at 10.30am.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.