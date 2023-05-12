Myrtleford is out to bounce back at home against one of the Ovens and Murray Football League powerhouses on Saturday, May 13.
The Saints snared their first win a fortnight ago in a one-point thriller against Wangaratta Rovers, but unbeaten Wodonga toppled the visitors by 51 points in round five.
Grand finalists Yarrawonga will start strong favourites to clock up a fifth straight win.
"We pride ourselves on our ability to compete and stay in the contest," Brody Ricardi offered.
"Everyone just dropped off for patches, so the aim is to try and be as consistent as possible for the four quarters."
Ricardi was outstanding against the Bulldogs, kicking three goals and posting 18 disposals.
He was also terrific against Rovers and the Saints will need their experienced players, including best and fairest Sam Martyn, to again lead the way.
Wodonga has stunned the competition in claiming five successive wins, but Ricardi isn't surprised.
"Just on the back end of last year and the form they started to show there," the 29-year-old replied when quizzed on the 'Dogs.
"They're really well coached and you can see that out on the field with the way they move the football, their belief and the trust they have in each other.
"They flick it around a lot, they feed backwards and then run through in numbers."
The Pigeons don't necessarily play the same style as the Bulldogs, but they will be just as difficult to beat.
Yarrawonga's big guns, including attacking spearhead Leigh Williams, were superb against finals contenders Lavington.
