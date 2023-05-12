The Border Mail
Myrtleford looks to bounce back against Yarrawonga in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
Updated May 12 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:02pm
Myrtleford's Brody Ricardi gets his kick away last week, despite Wodonga's pressure.
Myrtleford is out to bounce back at home against one of the Ovens and Murray Football League powerhouses on Saturday, May 13.

