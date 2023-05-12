Accused's in Rwanda, case involving disqualified, drink-driving charges delayed

A Wodonga man facing serious driving charges has gone one step closer to securing a visa allowing him to return to Australia from a Rwandan refugee camp.
Yves Muhumure Ndayisaba's matters have been mentioned again in Albury Local Court, this time before registrar Wendy Howard.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said given his client remained in Rwanda, "there's not much point in doing anything other than waiting" for a visa decision to be made.
Mr Cronin said the federal Department of Home Affairs had indicated that a decision on Ndayisaba's visa was to be made after May 5.
But it was not known how long after that date the decision would come, nor was there any indication so far of the likelihood of its success.
Ms Howard said given those circumstances, she was not minded to issue an arrest warrant for Ndayisaba.
He remains on bail.
Ndayisaba, 27, is charged with a second offence count of driving while disqualified in Albury on October 20, 2022, of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, for a reading of 0.117, and a combined mid-range drink-driving and illicit drug, of cannabis, present in system matter.
The case was adjourned to June 7.
