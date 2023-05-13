The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victory Lutheran College a ResourceSmart Schools Awards finalist

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 14 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victory Lutheran College's ResourceSmart team has been nominated for a Sustainability Victoria award for its efforts to promote biodiversity. A total of 23 students from years 5 to 11 make up the group. Picture supplied
Victory Lutheran College's ResourceSmart team has been nominated for a Sustainability Victoria award for its efforts to promote biodiversity. A total of 23 students from years 5 to 11 make up the group. Picture supplied

A Wodonga school has been recognised for its efforts to promote biodiversity with a nomination for a state gong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.