A Wodonga school has been recognised for its efforts to promote biodiversity with a nomination for a state gong.
Victory Lutheran College is a finalist in Sustainability Victoria's ResourceSmart Schools Awards for the Student Action Team of the Year.
The school's ResourceSmart group, made up of 23 students from years 5 to 11, organised a frog discovery tour and also monitors species in its ecosystem, undertakes pollinator counts and participates in the Aussie Backyard Bird Count.
Students recycle bread tag and bags, repair and pass down second-hand uniforms between families and encourage the use of compost bins and solar cones.
"It's important to remember that no action is too small and together we can achieve great things for our environment and generations to come," Sustainability Victoria's joint director for regions and community action Katie Pahlow said.
Victory Lutheran College was a finalist in the same category in 2022 and is one of 23 schools and 35 finalists in contention for an award to be announced on June 15.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
