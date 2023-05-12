Mum, partner, fail to have jail cut for deliberate and horrific abuse of boy

A mother who stood by while her young son was horrifically abused by her partner has failed to reduce her sentence, with judges labelling the sentence the woman received as lenient.
The boy, who had lived in Wodonga, was placed into his mother's care by the Department of Health and Human Services in October 2017.
He had been living in Wodonga with his father, and was described as being healthy and physically active at the time.
The mum and her partner moved to Melbourne, at which point the new partner inflicted horrendous injuries on the four-year-old.
The mother was involved in some of the physical attacks and responsible for some of the injuries, but to a lesser degree, and did nothing to prevent the abuse.
When police attended their home on March 19, 2019, the boy had extensive bruising, was malnourished with his bones clearly visible and had loose skin.
A doctor said he had some of the worst injuries she had seen in more than 17 years of treating children.
More than 60 injuries were identified, including to the boy's genitals.
It was noted in court the injuries were deliberately inflicted and had occurred over a period of about four months.
"This is a very sad and tragic case that could have resulted in a dreadful tragedy occurring," Judge John Carmody said.
The sentencing judge noted the mother's partner had priors for violence in Wodonga and Wangaratta courts, which DHHS failed to detect.
The man who inflicted the injuries was jailed for a minimum of four-and-a-half years while the mother was jailed for two-and-a-half years.
Both lodged appeals against the sentences, which were dismissed in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The man argued in court his actions had "strong elements of misconceived discipline" and argued the sentence was excessive.
Justices Karin Emerton, Richard Niall and Stephen Kaye said the man had received a "stern" sentence but the mother had been dealt with leniently.
"The sentence imposed on (the mother) was lenient," they said in rejecting both appeals.
"Viewing her conduct in the most favourable light, she stood by for four months while (her partner) tormented and repeatedly physically abused her small, vulnerable son and covered his body in bruises and abrasions.
"She could have put an end to that torment with a single phone call to her family.
"She did not."
