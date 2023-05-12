Billy Glanvill admits it was homesickness which brought him back last week to the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Still only 19, despite winning last year's best and fairest at Lavington and then joining West Adelaide, Glanvill returned for last week's 13-point loss to Yarrawonga.
"I thought I'd try and push through to the end of the year, but I got fairly homesick and struggled with it mentally being away from family and friends and my girlfriend is back here as well," the uni student suggested.
"I just thought I'd come back and get back to enjoying life and footy more, I think when you're enjoying yourself away from footy, you play better footy.
"It's (homesickness) a lot harder than you think, you see it in the AFL and don't think too much of it, but it's definitely hard.
"I can always go back a few years down the track when I'm ready."
Glanvill played the two senior games for The Bloods and was marking AFL on-baller Matt Crouch, who was All-Australian in 2017.
"He played pretty well, it was a learning lesson in the way he knows how to find the ball and cover the ground, everyone's fitness over there is unreal," he explained.
Mind you, Glanvill's always had the ability to find the ball, racking up a match-high 37 disposals against the Pigeons.
Nineteen of those were contested possessions, two ahead of in-form Yarrawonga duo Mark Whiley and Willie Wheeler.
Glanvill led contested possessions for the league last year with 227, 25 ahead of his nearest rival in dominant ruck Isaac Muller.
At 190cms and 84kgs, the Turvey Park product is a tall on-baller, admitting he learnt a number of lessons on life in the midfield.
"The professionalism is high, but it's not just the fitness, it's the professional footy programs, a lot about structures, the different roles on the field and how everyone has a role and how 22 different roles can contribute to a win," the well spoken teenager revealed.
In the meantime, Glanvill is determined to help Lavington play finals, which is not looking promising, albeit after only five rounds.
"Lavi's a great football club and I'm grateful they've welcomed me back with open arms," he said.
"Obviously we had a rough start, losing those close ones, it we can turn those results around, hopefully we can finish the year well."
The Panthers have won only one of their four matches, a six-point thriller against Myrtleford in round one, but they've lost the other three by 13 points or less, so it's not inconceivable they could be undefeated, heading into the home game as strong favourites against nearest neighbours North Albury on Saturday, May 13.
