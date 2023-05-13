The Border Mail
Indi MP Helen Haines welcomes health training support in federal budget

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 14 2023 - 4:00am
Indi MP Helen Haines was pleased with some aspects of the federal budget announcement, such as scholarship support for health workers, but was disappointed that housing was overlooked.
Financial help in the federal budget for healthcare workers looking to upskill in their chosen professions has been welcomed by Indi MP Helen Haines.

Local News

