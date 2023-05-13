Financial help in the federal budget for healthcare workers looking to upskill in their chosen professions has been welcomed by Indi MP Helen Haines.
More than $80 million was committed for changes to scholarship arrangements for nursing, midwifery, First Nations health workers and international medical graduates to provide a boost in regional and rural places, and areas of workforce shortage, including aged care.
Dr Haines said while it was important to welcome new staff to the Border and North East, particularly with a redeveloped Albury hospital in the pipeline, existing members of the workforce couldn't be forgotten.
"One of the things that I talked a lot about is our mid-career health professionals, nurses and midwives, in particular, who are here and working and wish to continue with their education, training and studies," she said.
"To go from a ward nurse to say an intensive care-trained nurse or an emergency department-trained nurse, there is support in this budget for scholarships to assist our health professionals to do that.
"That's really good news and really good news for rural and regional Australians.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This will help us grow our own. If our own nurses and midwives can take up those scholarships and upskill, we're continually growing that workforce for the future.
"We want to bring them in, of course, at the bachelors level, but we want to bring them through to masters level as well and there's scholarships there for that."
Dr Haines said it was also good to see the government acknowledge mental health professionals.
"We need to train more psychologists and there's room in the budget to train more psychologists. I don't think there's enough in it, but I'm pleased to see the government are recognising this," she said.
"This broader health team has had a good focus in this budget."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.