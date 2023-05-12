A new star of the Ovens and Murray is emerging at McNamara Reserve.
Evie Hughes is fast becoming a fixture in Myrtleford's A-grade side having stepped up from juniors to test herself against the competition's best.
And to say the 17-year-old does not look out of place would be the understatement of the season, Hughes having played a key role in the Saints' four-match winning streak to start the season.
"I've loved every minute of it," she said.
"The girls are amazing, they're a really supportive group so it's been really easy jumping into the side with older girls.
"Being in the A-grade has tested me a lot, it's very different to playing juniors but I've got so much experience all around me.
"It's a faster, cleaner game and there's thought behind everything."
New co-coach Liv Sinclair approached Hughes in pre-season about stepping up in 2023.
"I wasn't sure how much court time would come with that," Hughes said.
"But I was really excited.
"At the start of the season, I wasn't sure where I was going to play or how things would work out so when I spoke to Liv, I was beyond excited to get the opportunity.
"To be able to learn from the girls on my team, especially Sophie Hanrahan, she's taught me so much already and it's only four rounds in.
"Sophie is so on-the-ball with everything.
"I know it's hard for her, travelling to Myrt, but whenever she's at training I get so much out of every training with her.
"Having her guidance on court, because she's down the defence end with me, it's great."
Hughes came through NetSetGo and played in Myrtleford's Wednesday night competition before spending a year playing representative netball in Wangaratta.
She came across to the Ovens and Murray as a 17-and-under player and hasn't looked back, operating at centre and wing-defence under Sinclair and Tina Way's leadership.
"I've never really thought about pursuing it to a higher level," Hughes said.
"Growing up, I was more so into basketball and was thinking about taking that to a higher level.
"At the moment, playing netball is just for enjoyment and I'm juggling Year 12 as well.
"It's challenging, it's not easy, but the girls are really supportive.
"They've said to me that if I need to take training off for school requirements, they're more than happy for me to do so."
Myrtleford host premiers Yarrawonga in a top-of-the-table clash at McNamara Reserve on Saturday.
Play starts at 12.15pm.
