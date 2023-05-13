A NEWSAGENT turned benefactor is being lauded for his generous support of studying ageing after dying at 87.
John Richards gave a big sum to La Trobe University, which was matched by the Victorian government, to fund a $1.5 million initiative that began at Wodonga's campus in 2007.
Mr Richards died on April 28, just a fortnight after attending a graduation ceremony for Border students from La Trobe.
The university's vice-chancellor, Professor John Dewar, said the former Yarrawonga newsagent would be greatly missed by staff.
"John leaves behind a remarkable legacy that will endure for many years to come," Professor Dewar said.
"The university will honour his memory in the continued work of the John Richards Centre and our determination to fulfil John's vision that philanthropy can make a difference and improve the lives of older rural Australians."
Yarrawonga doctor Clyde Ronan, who knew Mr Richards for more than 40 years, said his friend and patient took a wide lens to health.
"You get to the stage where you don't have dependants and you've got money in the bank and you wonder what you will do with it and he decided to help with the bigger picture," Dr Ronan said.
"He could see there was knowledge out there to acquire to help populations of people."
Mr Richards, the first president of Yarrawonga's hospital board which he served on for 29 years, told The Border Mail in 2007 of his thinking.
One of six children, five boys and a girl, Mr Richards was born in Melbourne in 1935.
After jackarooing in the Riverina, he followed his father and became a newsagent, firstly in Brunswick and then in Yarrawonga from 1972 to 1993.
In addition to his hospital role, Mr Richards was involved with farming, a service club, Landcare and the Liberal Party as well as a tourism association, healthcare alliance and development corporation.
In 2007, he received an Order of Australia Medal for his contributions to Moira Shire and was Yarrawonga's citizen of the year in 2004.
Mr Richards is survived by his sister Margaret and brothers Rick, Glen and David.
A memorial service for Mr Richards will be held at St Georges Anglican Church in Malvern on June 2.
