Wangaratta Rovers' Jack Gerrish maintains the club's thrilling one-point loss to Myrtleford a fortnight ago exposed their weaknesses in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Rovers have become the 'Comeback Kings' of the past two seasons, but this time the Saints overcame a 24-point deficit third-term deficit to grab the match-winning goal with 58 seconds left.
It's the seventh successive game, including last year's three finals, where Rovers have been involved in either thrilling finishes or close tussles for the bulk of the game.
"It's crazy, it's not all that fun to play in, to be honest," Gerrish revealed.
"They're fun to win but, on the flip side, it hurts when you lose a few, especially the ones where you know you should have won, like the Myrtleford game."
That win could prove costly as it looks like developing into a logjam for a top three finish and Gerrish feels it might be a lesson the players needed after winning the first three games by single figures.
"It peeled back a band-aid a little bit to show we do have a few little cracks we need to work on," he remarked.
"As hard as it was, we've been pretty hard on ourselves looking back on defence structures and structure around the ground and how we can improve that to not let it happen again.
"It woke everyone up to not get too comfy or complacement with where we're at.
"We took the first three games for granted, we're winning, we're doing good."
The Hawks are fourth, on percentage, trailing visitors on Saturday, May 13, in Albury, with both teams on a 3-1 record and 12 points.
Yarrawonga is second on 4-1, while Wodonga is the only unbeaten team with a 5-0 record.
Rovers top three aspirations will ride on the next three games.
After the Tigers, they face the top two in Wodonga and Yarrawonga.
Albury fell to Rovers in last year's first semi-final in one of the games of the season.
The Tigers led by 37 points at the seven-minute mark of the third quarter and appeared certainties to play in the preliminary final.
However, the Hawks then rattled on nine goals to two in one of the most rollicking finishes to claim a five-point win.
Albury will start slight favourites, naming co-captain Jim Grills for his first game in a month after taking a knock against Myrtleford, while forward spearhead Jacob Conlan has also been selected after missing last week's 13-point loss to Wangaratta.
Rovers' forward Alex Marklew has been inspirational, sitting second in goalkicking with 15, but it will take a monumental effort from the forwards against miserly pair Lucas Conlan and Jessy Wilson, with support from Hamish Gilmore.
