Mantra Albury is hitting its stride now after navigating a rollercoaster five years since opening on the Border.
General manager Imalka Maddumapatabendi said the hotel was fully operational by mid-2018, just months ahead of the Summer Bushfire Crisis 2019-2020.
He said that was followed soon after by the global pandemic, which halted international visitors and crushed regional tourism.
"After the pandemic we had labour force shortages too," he said.
"It hasn't been smooth sailing but the hotel has found its rhythm now. Hopefully there are no more surprises any time soon."
Mr Maddumapatabendi said the hotel was buoyed by Wotif Aussie Town of the Year 2023, which gave Albury the title in March.
He said Mantra Albury Hotel was named the recommended accommodation provider by that campaign.
"That also comes on top of the travel industry forecasting a boom," Mr Maddumapatabendi said.
"Albury Entertainment Centre also continues to bring a lot of corporate events to town.
"Albury is now really starting to build a reputation as a destination rather than just a stopover point.
"Also agritourism and ecotourism are increasing with broader benefits for the Border."
Mr Maddumapatabendi said the hotel itself had a big focus on sustainability now and in the future.
He said they would introduce bamboo room cards and pens and had already shifted from single use shampoo and conditioners to pump action containers.
"We have a huge focus on sustainability," he said.
Mr Maddumapatabendi said the hotel looked forward to contributing to community events.
He said it was a platinum sponsor for Albury Business Connect.
Mantra Albury employs about 50 staff across six departments with a more room for growth.
