ORGANISERS are hoping Lauren Jackson Sports Centre will be a tide of pink instead of black tonight as the Bandits host Illawarra in the NBL1's pink round.
Home teams across the five conferences will deck out their players and stadiums in pink to acknowledge women and men affected by breast cancer and to raise money for Breast Cancer Network Australia.
The round has been running since 2019 but this is only the second time Albury-Wodonga has been able to host the event with Bandits president Luke Smith calling on fans to put aside the usual black for one night only.
"We're wanting as many people as possible to turn up tomorrow in pink and to donate some money towards the Breast Cancer Network Australia," he said.
The club's leading points-scorers for the season, women's captain Emma Mahady and US import Jamir Coleman modelled the jerseys this week and Smith said the blokes, especially, were looking forward for an excuse to dress up.
"I've seen the guys in the pink shoes and pink socks around the place, so I think the they are looking forward to it," he said.
The round nine fixture looms as a critical clash for the men's side who banked two wins last weekend and sit in ninth position, one place below their opponent Illawarra.
Coleman looms as a huge factor in the game, with the big Texan, who joined the club over summer, averaging just under 24 points from his last three games.
"Just with his strength and his explosiveness and just his ability to elevate on his shot - no one can get near him," Kirkwood said this week.
"Every team we come up against is finding Jamir a bit of a handful.
Just with (Jamir's) strength and his explosiveness and just his ability to elevate on his shot - no one can get near him.- Haydn Kirkwood
"So he's enjoying it."
Meanwhile, the sixth-placed women's side will be looking to continue their unbeaten run at home this year when they face Illawarra.
Like the men, the women have won two of their last three with skipper Mahady averaging a fraction over 20 points a game for the season to sit seventh in the league's points-scoring table.
They will be favourites to knock off Illawarra and continue a run of good form that started at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre a fortnight ago.
Basketball NSW chief executive Maria Nordstrom said the round was designed to "inform, support, connect and represent" the 20,000 women and nearly 200 mean affected by breast cancer every year.
The Bandits' jerseys will be silent-auctioned across the evening and there will also be a raffle with prize from game sponsor Border Medical Laser and Aesthetics.
To donate to the club's fundraiser go to pinksportsday.bcna.org.au and search 'Bandits'.
Tickets are available online at Intix with the women's game starting at 5pm and the men's game at 7pm.
