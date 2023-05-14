An Albury magistrate will be the guest speaker at an annual breakfast on Thursday May 18, 2023 to mark National Law Week.
Sally McLaughlin is addressing the Women in Law Breakfast organised by the Hume Riverina Community Legal Service.
She will talk about her career, having been appointed to the bench in 2019 after having worked for the Aboriginal Legal Service, as a judge's associate and criminal lawyer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It is the first time a NSW magistrate has spoken at the breakfast which has run for 14 years.
The event, being held at Albury's Mantra hotel, is a sellout with attendees coming from as far away as Myrtleford and Deniliquin.
Ten free tickets have been provided to agencies which have staff who intersect with the law, but would not be able to afford to attend otherwise.
