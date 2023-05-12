A young tennis player who was hit by a car in Wodonga will give evidence against the alleged driver.
Mr Vickery, who had been with a group of young people at the time, had skin ripped off his foot when his legs were run over.
Green was charged and made an appearance in the Wodonga Magistrates Court this week.
His defence sought to cross examine 11 witnesses, many of whom are underage.
Some, including Mr Vickery, live in Queensland.
The court heard three days were sought for a committal to be held.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Green's partner, Kate Driscoll, also appeared in court this week.
She is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by deleting CCTV footage from their home, located a short distance from the tennis courts.
Green will return to the Wodonga court on August 10 for a hearing to discuss how the child witnesses will give evidence.
Driscoll will return to the court on June 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.