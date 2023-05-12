The Border Mail
Witnesses to be called in Wodonga tennis player hit-run case

By Wodonga Court
May 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Dale Johnathan Green is accused of driving over tennis player Lachlan Vickery near his home in January. Multiple people will give evidence in court as part of a committal, including several people who are aged under 18.
A young tennis player who was hit by a car in Wodonga will give evidence against the alleged driver.

