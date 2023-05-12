North Albury's Gardiner boys will join a select group when four brothers play senior football in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 13.
The Hoppers are away to Lavington, with schoolboy debutant Cody joining twins Foster and Archer, along with older sibling Flynn.
"It means a lot, I haven't played footy with Gus (Cody) at all, so our first game in seniors is pretty cool," Flynn explained.
Cody only turned 16 in January, but 20-year-old Flynn says his age won't count against him.
"I think Gus will be able to look after himself, but all three of us will definitely be keeping an eye on him," he said.
All three of us will definitely be keeping an eye on him. I'm pretty sure he weighs the most.- Flynn Gardiner on younger sibling Cody
"I'm pretty sure he weighs the most out of all four of us."
Foster and Archer are also still in school, completing year 12, and history buffs will be watching to see if there's a stage in the game where the four link up with each other.
Interestingly, Wangaratta Rovers' Murray boys - Paddy, Sam and Toby - passed the ball to each other against Myrtleford on April 29.
Kris Holman was part of the last set of four siblings to play together, also at North Albury, just over a decade ago.
"We did some research and we thought at the time we were the fifth family to achieve the feat of four brothers in the one team, it's a surreal feeling," he offered.
The Holman boys played a handful of games together, while Lavington's Sanson family played roughly 30-40 games together.
IN OTHER NEWS:
North is coming off its first win in 12 months, against Wodonga Raiders, while the Panthers have lost three thrillers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.