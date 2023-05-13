Driver pushed car off road in Myrtleford and into a fence

A driver who purposefully drove into the back of a car, causing thousands of dollars in damage, has been fined in court.
Matthew Stephen Paterson's matter was heard in his absence in Myrtleford court on Friday.
While Paterson wasn't physically in the building, police believe he may have silently been watching the proceedings remotely on a video link.
He had earlier sent "illegible gobbledegook" to the court about his case.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell said the information provided to the court was "misguided", and elected for the case to proceed in Paterson's absence.
Prosecutor Stuart Pritchard told the court he had been driving a white Toyota Camry on Standish Street on May 18 last year.
He spotted a man, who was living with his ex-partner, driving a Ford.
The pair engaged in hostilities as the victim followed Paterson, who did a brake check of the victim's car.
The victim parked near Ruby's Takeaway before Paterson drove up behind and ran his vehicle into the back of the victim's car.
He continued to drive forward after making contact, forcing the car up a gutter, onto a footpath, and into a fence.
Paterson, who caused $6070 in damage to the uninsured vehicle, drove away but was found a short time later.
He told police he had been scared and had hit the car once.
The court heard the victim was seeking Paterson pay the full damage bill due to the car being uninsured.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell imposed a fine of $1000, plus costs, and banned Paterson from driving for six months.
She also imposed a conviction and ordered restitution be paid.
