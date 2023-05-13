The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver pushed car off road in Myrtleford and into a fence

By Myrtleford Court
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver pushed car off road in Myrtleford and into a fence
Driver pushed car off road in Myrtleford and into a fence

A driver who purposefully drove into the back of a car, causing thousands of dollars in damage, has been fined in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.