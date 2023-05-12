The Border Mail
Three treated for smoke inhalation after Wodonga fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:29pm
Three people have been taken to hospital following a reported fire in Wodonga.

