Three treated for smoke inhalation after Wodonga fire

Three people have been taken to hospital following a reported fire in Wodonga.
Emergency crews were called to Gardner Street about 8pm on Thursday.
There were limited details available following the incident, but an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said there were three patients.
"Paramedics were called to a report of a fire," the spokeswoman said.
"A man believed to be in his 40s was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to Albury Wodonga Health in a stable condition.
"Two primary school aged children were also taken to Albury Wodonga Health for observation."
