REIGNING premier Tumbarumba doesn't think it is far off the pace this year despite sitting third in the four-team competition at the bye.
The Roos posted their first win, over Corryong, last week and are trailing a rampant Cudgewa and second-placed Bullioh after three rounds.
"Internally we believe what we can do. It was good to get one win on the board last week and the week before we just couldn't quite finish against Bullioh but we knew we brought a really good game," Roos coach Hunter Clayton said.
"We'll rest the bodies this week and reset. I think with a bit of extra match fitness from a couple more training sessions we'll match up really well against sides."
Clayton said some offseason additions were improving with every week with Murray Magpies recruit Blake Ryan named the side's best in the win over Corryong.
"He's got a new role on halfback and his run and carry was elite, he didn't stop all day," Clayton said.
Cudgewa have dominated the competition this year with their forward pairing of Nick Brockley and recruit Adam Prior booting 39 goals between them from the first three rounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.