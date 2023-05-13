The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Eldorado home gutted by fire, fire captain says owner devastated

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 13 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter outside the burnt out Eldorado home on Saturday afternoon. Pictures by Blair Thomson
A firefighter outside the burnt out Eldorado home on Saturday afternoon. Pictures by Blair Thomson

A home has been gutted by fire in Eldorado, with neighbours trying to assist during the blaze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.