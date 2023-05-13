A home has been gutted by fire in Eldorado, with neighbours trying to assist during the blaze.
Fire crews were called to the McCoy Street property about 10.30am on Saturday following calls to Triple-0.
Those at the property were able to safely flee the burning home.
Firefighters had the scene under control after about 30 minutes, but there was little that could be done to save the weatherboard home.
About 30 firefighters from CFA brigades including Eldorado, Wangaratta, Wangaratta North and Tarrawingee attended the incident.
A Fire Rescue Victoria crew from Wangaratta was also called to the job.
They remained on scene for several hours.
Ausnet workers also attended the scene, along with paramedics.
The roof of the home partially collapsed, with extensive fire, smoke and water damage throughout the residence.
The flames did not spread to any neighbouring homes, or a four-wheel-drive parked near the house.
A detective attended the scene but those at the site suggested the fire probably wasn't suspicious.
CFA Captain Brian Bowman said the owner was devastated by what had occurred.
"They were at home at the time and got out of the house," he said.
"They're pretty devastated.
"There were no injuries."
Captain Bowman said neighbours had assisted when the fire was spotted.
"It's a good community area," he said.
"Everyone chips in."
Police and fire crews examined the property to determine the cause, and spoke to the owner.
"As far as I know it's probably not suspicious," Captain Bowman said.
"When we got here it was fully involved.
"We were worried about asset protection at that point."
The captain issued a safety warning due to the cold weather.
People are urged to clean their heating devices and keep clothes a safe distance from them.
"It's important people make sure their flues are cleaned and their heaters are in good working order," he said.
"It's important to get them serviced."
Firefighters hosed down scorched gas bottles after the fire was extinguished and safely released the gas from inside.
