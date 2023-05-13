Man accused of crime spree bailed despite police drug, offending fears

A man charged over a massive spree of car break-ins, thefts and deception offences has been bailed despite police concerns.
Ryan Fox, 22, was arrested at Junee prison earlier this week.
He was taken back to Victoria, where he faces a string of charges from between 2019 and 2022.
It's alleged Fox attended Bellbridge in the early hours of October 23 last year and accessed an unlocked MG and took the victim's wallet.
He allegedly broke into a different car and stole sunglasses worth $1100, rummaged through three other vehicles, and tried to steal a car.
He allegedly tried to steal another car but smashed into a garage and fled, leaving his jemmy bar behind.
He was allegedly filmed making transactions with a credit card at North Albury and multiple Wagga businesses, netting cigarettes and food.
The Wodonga court heard Fox and two others had stolen plates from a vehicle in Wodonga earlier in the month and headed to Melbourne, also taking a wallet, bag, and other items.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They allegedly went on a spending spree worth hundreds of dollars, and sped off from police when officers tried to intercept their car.
Other allegations relate to incidents in 2019 where Fox smashed a window at a Keilor home and stole items from inside, other deception offences involving stolen credit cards, driving offences and more.
He was arrested by police in Wagga following the Bellbridge break-ins and was taken into custody.
The Wodonga court heard he had been using up to $1500 of ice a day and was supporting the habit through crime.
Police opposed his release amid concerns it would be hard to arrest him if he skipped bail.
"The accused is renowned by both Victoria Police and NSW Police to be very hard to apprehend," Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said.
"The charges have impacted a lot of victims.
"I have great concerns if he's released from custody, he will commence offending again and his drug use and we start again, then we have to locate and arrest him."
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had started using ice at age 12 and said he was keen to change.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell bailed Fox with strict conditions, and he will return to court on Monday.
He must live at a home on Cheyenne drive in Lavington.
"You breach bail you'll be back in jail in Victoria, you'll be back in jail in NSW," the magistrate warned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.