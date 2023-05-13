The Border Mail
Man accused of crime spree bailed despite police drug, offending fears

By Wodonga Court
Updated May 13 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:24pm
Ryan Fox
A man charged over a massive spree of car break-ins, thefts and deception offences has been bailed despite police concerns.

