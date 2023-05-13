63 police attendances, 19 intervention orders between Wangaratta pair

Police say they are running out of options to help a woman who has been both a victim and offender in dozens of domestic violence incidents.
The Myrtleford court has heard the 42-year-old woman has a tumultuous relationship with her on again, off again drug dealing partner.
Since August 2020, police have been called to incidents between the pair 63 times and have sought intervention orders 19 times.
The first order was sought the same month they started dating.
Despite this, the pair continue to meet up at the man's Wangaratta home on Perry Street, leading to drug use, violent confrontations, property damage and issues with neighbours.
The woman was arrested on Thursday morning following the most recent altercations.
The court heard the woman had gone to the home about 4.30am and was let in before politely being asked to leave.
She started kicking a door to try to get back inside, ripped branches from pot plants and tried to pull down security cameras.
When police attended, the woman's pupils were dilated and she was hospitalised.
A test showed ice, GHB, cannabis, opioids and benzodiazepines in her system.
"Police believe they have exhausted all avenues when it comes to assisting (the woman)," Detective Guy Mitchell said.
"We have limited options available to us.
"We seem to get back to the same place."
The court heard she had repeatedly ignored bail conditions and family violence orders and was "notoriously hard" to engage with.
Support services have tried to assist her, including with housing, but she continues to return to the Wangaratta home.
"It's the police's belief the major drawcard to Wangaratta is the victim, who police believe continues to supply her with drugs," the detective said.
The women has five outstanding matters before court, including for a wallet theft at McDonald's on Wednesday this week week and persistent bail and intervention order breaches.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell bailed the woman and ordered she engage with support services.
She will return to Wangaratta court on Wednesday.
The court heard the man had charges pending for assaults on the woman and drug trafficking.
