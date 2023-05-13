Luxury property just metres from monument set to sell after auction

A five-bedroom home just metres from Albury's Monument Hill has gone under contract after an auction.
The home, with a pool and garage space for three cars, did not sell under the hammer on Saturday.
But the property went under contract a short time later, with a sale likely to be finalised soon.
The house previously sold for $1.4 million in September 2021.
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins also sold a property on Stanley Street in central Albury for about $800,000 while a Yambla Place home was passed in.
He said while the market was relatively slow compared to the boom 12 months ago.
"There's less bidding than we'd like to see but the good properties are still moving," he said.
"Things are holding up pretty well but they're just slower.
"I think interest rates would have to have some bearing on the market, but the good family homes seem to be selling."
Mr Hutchins said there were typically fewer auctions between now and the start of spring.
"But there's still just as many buyers around," he said.
