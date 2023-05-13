The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Luxury property just metres from monument set to sell after auction

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 13 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agent Lachlan Hutchins said while there are fewer homes going under the hammer this time of year, there are still plenty of buyers in the market. Picture by James Wiltshire
Agent Lachlan Hutchins said while there are fewer homes going under the hammer this time of year, there are still plenty of buyers in the market. Picture by James Wiltshire

A five-bedroom home just metres from Albury's Monument Hill has gone under contract after an auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.