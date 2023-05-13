The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan misses win over Rovers with serious injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 13 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Jacob Conlan missed the win over Wangaratta Rovers with a broken jaw, suffered on Anzac Day.
Albury's Jacob Conlan missed the win over Wangaratta Rovers with a broken jaw, suffered on Anzac Day.

It's been revealed Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan has missed the last two games with a broken jaw in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.