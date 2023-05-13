Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan misses win over Rovers with serious injury

It's been revealed Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan has missed the last two games with a broken jaw in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Quite remarkably, Conlan suffered the injury early against North Albury on Anzac Day and played the rest of the match, totally oblivious to the extent of his injury.
He only had it confirmed days later when the pain persisted.
Conlan missed last week's loss to Wangaratta and also failed to play in the convincing 31-point win over Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday, May 13.
