ROUND SIX
FOOTBALL
Myrtleford 13.5 (83) lost to Yarrawonga 19.14 (128)
Wang. Rovers 9.13 (67) lost to Albury 15.8 (98)
Lavington 7.14 (56) def Nth Albury 5.15 (45)
Wod. Raiders 9.7 (61) lost to Wangaratta 18.14 (122)
NETBALL
Myrtleford 32 lost to Yarrawonga 53
Wang. Rovers 38 lost to Albury 74
Lavington 57 def Nth Albury 41
Wod. Raiders 31 lost to Wangaratta 36
ROUND FIVE
Bill Crows 6.8 (44) lost to Howlong 15.8 (98)
Jindera 9.9 (63) lost to Osborne 15.12 (102)
Lockhart 10.15 (75) def Culcairn 4.13 (37)
Henty 6.8 (44) lost to RWW Giants 7.10 (52)
Brock-Burrum 3.5 (23) lost to Holbrook 16.14 (110)
ROUND SIX
Mitta Utd 26.13 (169) def Rutherglen 3.3 (21)
Chiltern 25.13 (151) def Thurgoona 5.12 (42)
Wod. Saints 8.12 (60) def Tallangatta 13.10 (88)
Barnawartha 15.11 (101) def Dederang-MB 8.10 (58)
Yackandandah 12.7 (79) def Beechworth 9.15 (69)
Kiewa-SC 27.16 (178) def Wahgunyah 2.1 (13)
