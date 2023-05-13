CDHBU has marched to its fifth straight victory with hybrid forward Corey Smith setting up the 20.14 (134) to 7.9 (51) victory with bag of goals in the first half.
Smith ended the day with seven majors while emerging young gun Ryan Beveridge booted four for the victors, the deep-forward pairing proving too much for Murray Magpies.
Another of the Power's emerging young brigade, Matt Bush, continued his stellar start to senior football with a standout game at half-forward and was named his side's best.
Power coach Kyle Docherty said it had been a dream start but knew challenges were around the corner.
"It's obviously been really positive but we know with Howlong next week, then Osborne then Billabong that we've got a massive three games coming up before the bye," he said.
"We've played some good footy but we'll probably need go to another level to be able to compete in the next couple of weeks.
"I've got full faith in the boys that we can. I think for those bigger games a lot of our boys will find something and really come to play."
The Power were in charge from the outset with a six-goal to three opening quarter and extended that to a 38-point buffer midway through the second.
In addition to Bush, two more youngsters in Braden McLean and Ethan Hanrahan were finding plenty of the ball while the usual faces, ruckman Callum Butler and midfielder Nathan Rhodes, were everywhere.
Peter Falkner and Luke Bramley battled hard for the home side through the middle while Hayden Edwards was valiant in defence but the visiting Power had too many winners across the ground.
Docherty threw the magnets around in the second half, including moving himself from defence to attack, as the game continued to open up.
Docherty himself booted two rippers, a snap from the left-forward pocket and a bomb from outside the 50m as he enjoyed his return to more familiar territory.
The Power piled on 11 goals to three in the second half with backman Jordan Wilson even finding himself up the field and able to split the big sticks with a soccer on the line.
Corowa-Rutherglen recruit Jason Marks (three goals) proved another strong option forward for the Power while 150-gamer Mick Collins and halfback Jesse O'Donoghue were in control in defence.
The win puts the Power on top of the ladder over Osborne on percentage, with the duo set to meet in a fortnight. But first the Power will have to face an in-form Howlong, who recorded their second big win in a row on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.