CDHBU have continued their perfect start to the season with a big win over Magpies

By John Conroy
Updated May 13 2023 - 11:22pm, first published 6:40pm
Corey Smith booted seven for the Power to take his season tally to 25 from five games. Pictures by James Wiltshire
CDHBU has marched to its fifth straight victory with hybrid forward Corey Smith setting up the 20.14 (134) to 7.9 (51) victory with bag of goals in the first half.

