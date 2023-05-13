Yackandandah has emerged as a genuine top-three contender after a stirring 10-point victory over flag fancy Beechworth at Yackandandah on Saturday.
The Roos led from the opening bounce and looked to have all the answers against the top-of-the-table Bushrangers when they held a 16-point advantage at the last break.
But the visitors staged a spirited comeback in the final term led by Liam Stephens, Tristan Stead and Brent Ryan.
Regular defender Kayde Surrey who was swung forward after half-time provided the first goal of the last term to get his side within 10-points.
Lachie Armstrong then slashed the margin to less than a goal before the Roos got a quick reply.
Goals to Cam Fendyk and Armstrong midway through the term and the Bushrangers had suddenly hit the lead for the first time in the match by a point at the 17-minute mark.
With the match in the balance both Casey George and Ethan Patrala were both able to boot crucial goals for the home side and signal the end of the Bushrangers' comeback.
Patrala's goal at the 23-minute mark sent the Roos supporters into raptures with his celebration fitting for the occasion.
Jubilant Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes revealed he thought the Roos had blown a golden opportunity when the Bushrangers stormed to the front in the last term.
"To be honest, I thought we were gone once Beechworth got in front," Holmes said.
"But to the boys credit they fought back and I couldn't be any prouder of their performance.
"We took our foot off their throat in that third-quarter when they kicked four goals to two and gave them a sniff.
"It just gives us a bit of confidence ahead of next weekend's bye.
"We can now rest, reset, fix some niggles and get ready to go again.
"When everybody is fully fit, selection is getting tougher and we are now picking the side each week on form.
"In the past, we haven't had the cattle to do it and picked blokes who haven't been performing in the hope that they can turn around their form.
"The players know that now and you can see the difference in their behaviour and how they prepare."
The Bushrangers shot themselves in the foot with poor conversion, especially in the first-half and had a paltry 1.9 at the main break.
It proved to be costly in the final wash-up as they finished with five more scoring shots than the opposition.
It also cost the Bushrangers top-spot on the ladder who have now slipped to third with the Roos second after the completion of a third of the season.
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh, Johann Jarratt and Murray Magpies Logan Martin all stood tall, especially during the tense final term.
While Holmes was proud of his leaders, he said it was the Roos' bottom six players was where their sudden improvement had come from this season.
"I thought our bottom six players did a lot of damage today," he said.
"Our top-six were good, our middle were good but our bottom six is what won us the game.
"It's no secret that where most sides get exposed is their bottom six.
"If they are no good, there is a hole there and the good sides will exploit that."
Adding further merit, the Roos went into the clash without prized recruit Zack Leitch.
The Bushrangers were also missing Alessandro Belci, Dylan Pritchard, Finn Jakobsson and co-coach Brayden Carey.
