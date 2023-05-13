The Border Mail
Yackandandah notch confidence boosting win over flag fancy Beechworth

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 13 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 7:43pm
Roos ruckman Liam Williams takes a strong grab. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Yackandandah has emerged as a genuine top-three contender after a stirring 10-point victory over flag fancy Beechworth at Yackandandah on Saturday.

