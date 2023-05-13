The Border Mail

Price pain is real, and yet another challenge for Border eateries

May 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A common, reliable gauge as to whether the average hip-pocket nerve is getting shaky is having a meal out. It's a simple pleasure, and not one that should require breaking the weekly budget if it's a counter meal at the pub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.